Primetime Ratings: Fox’s NFL Preseason Kickoff Soars

Fox's first National Football League preseason game (Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys) helped it to a tie for first in 18-49 ratings with CBS on the night with a 2.7, although it lagged by a share point at an 8 share versus a 9 for CBS.

CBS got its share of first thanks to a new Big Brother (3/10).

NBC was a distant third with a 1.5/5 with an all-repeat lineup of sitcoms and ER, which barely registered a pulse at a 1.1/3 at 10 p.m., though only one-tenth of a rating point behind ABC's Men in Trees.

ABC was fourth with a 1.3/4. Its top show was Grey's Anatomy at a 1.5/4. The CW wasn't too far behind at a 0.9/3 for repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.