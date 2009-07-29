Primetime Ratings: Fox's ‘More to Love' A Ratings Lightweight In Debut

The debut of Fox's reality dating show More to Love earned a third-place 1.9/6 rating in the 9 p.m. hour Tuesday night, despite getting a strong showing from lead-in, Hell's Kitchen. Still, the two-hour block averaged a 2.6/8 for Fox, which was enough to edge out NBC (2.5/8) for first on the night.

Hell's Kitchen delivered a 3.3/11 at 8 p.m., an increase from last week's debut, when the two-hour special earned a 3.0/9. A rerun of NBC's America's Got Talent was second at 2.1/7. CBS led the hour in viewers with 9.3 million for a rerun of NCIS, which drew a 1.6/5. A rerun of ABC's The Bachelorette came in at 0.8/3. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a 90210 rerun.

America's Got Talent led the 9 p.m. hour with a 3.3/10 and 12.8 million total viewers. That was easily the highest viewer total of the night, though the numbers were down slightly from last week's 3.4/10 and 13.7 million tuning in. CBS was next at 2.1/6 for Big Brother. The More to Love debut at 1.9/6 was well behind last week's time period average of 3.3/9 for Hell's Kitchen's second hour. The second hour of The Bachelorette rerun drew a 1.0/3 for ABC. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a Hitched or Ditched rerun.

The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special took first place at 10 for ABC with a 2.7/8. NBC was second at 2.2/6 with Law & Order: SVU (rerun). CBS finished third at 1.0/3 with a rerun of Medium.

Fox won the night with a 2.6/8, down from last week's 3.0/8 first-place finish. NBC was just behind at 2.5/8. CBS was third at 1.6/5. ABC earned a 1.5/5. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1.