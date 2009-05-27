Primetime Ratings: Fox's ‘Mental' Places Third In Debut

Fox's new medical drama Mental logged a third-place finish at 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, behind TV's Funniest Phrases on NBC and a re-run of The Mentalist on CBS. With a re-run heavy night, CBS was still able to garner the win, with The Mentalist earning both the highest rating of the night and most viewers.

A re-run of NCIS started off the night for CBS in first at 2.2/7 in the 8 p.m. hour. The first hour of special TV's Funniest Phrases was next for NBC at 1.8/5, with Fox just behind at 1.7/5 for a re-run of House. ABC's According To Jim was next at 1.1/3. The CW was fifth at 0.9/3 with the series finale of Reaper.

CBS stayed in first at 9 with The Mentalist pulling a 2.4/6 with 12.3 million viewers. NBC was right behind at 2.3/6 for the second hour of Funniest Phrases. Fox's Mental debuted with a 2.1/5 and 5.8 million viewers. The CW moved up to fourth at 0.7/2 for the debut of Hitched or Ditched, beating out ABC's mini-series Diamonds, which logged a 0.6/2.

NBC moved into a tie with CBS in the 10 p.m. hour with Law & Order: SVU delivering a 2.1/6. CBS countered with a re-run of Without A Trace, which earned 9.6 million viewers to NBC's 6.4 million. The second hour of Diamonds on ABC stayed even at 0.6/2.

On the night CBS took first place with a 2.3/6 and 11.3 million viewers. NBC was next at 2.1/6. Fox finished third with a 1.9/5. ABC and the CW were tied for fourth with a 0.8/2.