Primetime Ratings: Fox's Hell's Kitchen Starts Off Hot

Fox got a strong start from the new season of Hell's Kitchen. Of course, it didn't hurt to have American Idol as the night's first course.

Fox won the night with a 7.5 rating/19 share average in the 18-49 demo, thanks to a 9.3/25 from Idol from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and a 5.7/14 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. for Kitchen, which Fox said was a series-best 18-49 number.

CBS and NBC tied for second place at a 2.9/7. CBS got its best production from CSI: Miami from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with a 4.1/11. NBC's biggest ratings-getter was The Biggest Loser with a 3.7/9.

ABC was fourth with a 2.6/7. It got decent numbers from Dancing with the Stars (3.9/9), but its average was pulled down by the 1.4/4 for back-to-back episodes of Just for Laughs from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

The CW was fifth with a 0.7/2 led by Beauty & the Geek (0.7/2).