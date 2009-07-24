Primetime Ratings: Fox's ‘Dance' Dances Over Competition

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance earned the top rating in primetime Thursday night, lifting the network to a first place finish.

CBS opened the night in first at 2.0/7 demo rating for Big Brother. A Bones rerun on Fox was next at 1.4/5. NBC was third with a 1.1/4 for reruns of 30 Rock (1.1/4) and The Office (1.1/4). The series finale of Samantha Who on ABC garnered a 0.9/3. The CW came in at 0.5/1 for a rerun of Smallville.

At 9, So You Think You Can Dance attracted 8.4 million viewers and a 2.9/9 rating. CBS fell to second at 1.6/5 with a CSI rerun. Another block of The Office (1.3/4) and 30 Rock (1.2/4) reruns tallied a 1.2/4 on NBC. ABC's Grey's Anatomy rerun drew a 0.8/2. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a rerun of Supernatural.

CBS moved back into first at 10 with a 2.0/6 for a rerun of The Mentalist, which drew the highest viewer total on the night with 9.5 million tuning in. NBC's The Listener averaged a 0.9/3. ABC was third with Private Practice (repeat) drawing a 0.6/2.

Fox won the night with a 2.2/7. CBS was next at 1.9/6 and first in viewers with 7.9 million. NBC was third at 1.1/4. ABC averaged a 0.8/2. The CW was fifth at 0.5/2.