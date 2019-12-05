Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Strong ‘Singer’

Fox won Wednesday ratings with a robust The Masked Singer. The network scored a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.9/5 that NBC put up.

The Masked Singer fell 5% to 1.8 and the premiere of the Denis Leary Christmas comedy The Moodys got a 0.7. About a dysfunctional family celebrating the holidays, Fox airs two more episodes Dec. 9 and 10.

NBC had The 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center from 8 to 10 p.m. at 1.1 and Making It at a flat 0.5. Christmas in Rockefeller Center did a 1.3 last December.

CBS did a 0.8/4 and ABC a 0.6/3. CBS had Survivor up 9% at 1.2 as the contestants saw visiting family members and SEAL Team was down 13% for a 0.7. A SWAT repeat closed out prime.

ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.8 and Schooled at 0.6, both down a tenth. Modern Family got a 0.9 and Single Parents a 0.6, before Stumptown posted a 0.5. The latter three were flat.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. Telemundo had El Sultan at 0.3 and El Final Del Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos both at 0.4. All three were level with last week.

Univision had Ringo at a flat 0.5. La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon were both down a tenth, Rosa at 0.4 and Dragon at 0.3.

The CW did its usual 0.2/1, with Riverdale and Nancy Drew both at a level 0.2.