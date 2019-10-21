Comedy ‘The Moodys’ on Fox Dec. 4

Fox debuts comedy The Moodys Dec. 4. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins star. Fox airs two episodes that night, then two more on both Dec. 9 and 10, when the season wraps.

The Moodys follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the other.

Leary and Perkins play the parents. Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel play the children.

From CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment, The Moodys is written and executive produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, with Fisher and Greenberg directing. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows are also executive producers. The show is based on Jungle Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series A Moody Christmas.