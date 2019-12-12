Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Stalwart ‘Singer’

Fox scored the top rating in Wednesday Nielsens, with The Masked Singer leading the net to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat the 0.8/4 that CBS tallied.

The Masked Singer did a 1.9 and Almost Family a 0.6. Both went up a tenth of a point.

On CBS, Survivor got a flat 1.2. One contestant was ejected from the show due to bad behavior. SEAL Team got a flat 0.7 and SWAT shot up 20% to 0.6.

NBC did a 0.7/4 and ABC a 0.7/3.

NBC had Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways at 1.0, down 17% from the night before. One episode of Making It did a 0.6 and the finale a 0.5, the latter level with the night before.

On ABC, The Goldbergs scored a 0.8 and Schooled a 0.6. Modern Family posted a 0.9 and Single Parents a 0.6, before Stumptown did a 0.5. All of the ABC shows were level with last week.

Univision notched a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1. Univision had Ringo and La Rosa de Guadalupe at 0.5 and El Dragon at 0.4. Ringo was flat and La Rosa and El Dragon both gained a tenth.

On Telemundo, El Sultan and Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden both lost a tenth en route to 0.2s, before El Senor de los Cielos got a flat 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Riverdale and Nancy Drew both posted flat 0.2s.