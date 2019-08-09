Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Potent ‘MasterChef’

Fox won a tight ratings race Thursday, MasterChef leading the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Just off the pace was NBC at 1.0/5.

MasterChef got a 1.2 and Spin the Wheel a 1.0.

The high ratings reflect preemptions for pre-season football on multiple networks.

NBC had Jets-Giants in New York, and reruns of The Wall, Hollywood Game Night and Law & Order: SVU elsewhere.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.9/5. ABC had mini-golf show Holey Moley up 57% at 1.1, Family Food Fight skyrocketing 125% at 0.9 and Reef Break up 133% at 0.7.

CBS had repeated comedies before Big Brother shot up 30% at 1.3 and Elementary went north 100% for a 0.6.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2. Un Poquito Tuyo grew 50% for a 0.3 and Betty en NY went up 25% to 0.5. Preso No. 1 rated a level 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.3/2. La Reina Soy Yo scored a flat 0.4 and two hours of Sin Miedo a la Verdad got a 0.3 and 0.4, after last week’s 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. The Outpost got a flat 0.2 and the premiere of Two Sentence Horror Stories a 0.3.