Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Masked Singer’ Unmasking

Fox snagged the Wednesday ratings title, as the season finale of The Masked Singer paced the net to a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. In second was CBS, with the Survivor finale, at 1.1/6.

ABC did a 0.8/4 and NBC a 0.7/3.

The Masked Singer took up all of Fox’s prime. Wayne Brady got the win. Its rating was a tenth better than last week’s 1.9.

On Survivor, Tommy Sheehan won the million bucks. The two-hour finale did a 1.2, level with last week, before the reunion got a 1.0. Last spring, the finale got a 1.5 and the reunion a 0.9. The December 18 reunion was not live, as it had been in other seasons.

On ABC, 90 minutes of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times got a 1.0. Reruns followed. Last spring, live All in the Family and The Jeffersons scored a 1.7.

NBC had repeats of Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1. On Univision, Ringo did a flat 0.5 and it was 0.4s for La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon. La Rosa lost a tenth and El Dragon was flat.

On Telemundo, El Sultan and Decisiones did 0.2s before El Senor de los Cielos got a 0.4. All three were flat.

The CW had a 0.2/1. Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer did a 0.2 and Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic2019 scored a 0.1.