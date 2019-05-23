Primetime Ratings: ABC Thrives on Norman Lear Live Special

ABC got the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, with live airings of All in the Family and The Jeffersons leading the net to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was NBC at 1.0/5.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience:Norman Lear’sAll in the FamilyandThe Jeffersons rated a 1.7 from 8 to 9:30. Special All AboutAll in the FamilyandThe Jeffersons did a 1.4 and the finale of Whiskey Cavalier doubled its previous score for a 0.8.

On NBC, it was Chicago night, with three season finales. Chicago Med got a flat 1.1 and Chicago Fire ticked up 10% to 1.1, then Chicago P.D. shed 10% for a 0.9.

CBS did a 0.8/4 and Fox a 0.6/3. On CBS, two hours of The Amazing Race got a level 0.8 and the SEAL Team finale grew 17% for a 0.7.

Fox had MasterChef Junior Celebrity Family Showdown up 20% for a 0.6 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 0.5. 24 Hours did a 0.8 last time out.

Univision and Telemundo both did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Special My Last Days got a 0.2 and Jane the Virgin a 0.3 was 0.2.