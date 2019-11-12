Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Consistent ‘9-1-1’

Fox eked out the win in Monday ratings, drama 9-1-1 pacing the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped the 1.0/4s that both ABC and NBC scored.

Fox and NBC tied the last two Mondays.

9-1-1 did a flat 1.3 and Prodigal Son grew 14% to 0.8 on Fox.

On ABC, Dancing with the Stars averaged a level 1.0 across two hours, with Sean Spicer departing the program. The Good Doctor slid 11% to 0.8.

On NBC, The Voice went down 8% to 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Bluff City Law scored a flat 0.5.

CBS got a 0.6/3 with reruns.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. Telemundo offered Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.5 and El Senor de los Cielos at 0.4, all three programs flat.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cuna de Lobos at 0.5 and El Dragon at 0.4. All three were up a tenth of a point from last week.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. All American and Black Lightning both did a flat 0.2.