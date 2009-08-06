Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Wednesday With 'Dance'

ABC, NBC and Fox each received strong performances from reality shows on Wednesday, another summer night when scripted programs took a back seat. Fox won the evening among both young adults and total viewers, behind "So You Think You Can Dance."

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, Fox's two-hour "So You Think You Can Dance" averaged a winning 2.7 rating/9 share in adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers overall from 8 to 10 p.m. -- on the low side of its ratings range as the show nears the end of its summer run.

To read the full story from Variety, click here.