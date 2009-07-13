Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Sunday Night With Reruns

CBS nabbed Sunday night’s most-watched programs with 60 Minutes pulling in 7.9 million viewers and Big Brother being the highest-rated hour at 8 p.m. with a 2.0/7, but Fox’s two-hour comedy block in reruns won out on the night.



At 7 p.m. ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos tied 60 Minutes with a 1.0/4, though 60 Minutes easily had the most viewers for the hour. NBC with a Great American Road Trip rerun and Fox with ‘Til Death and American Dad reruns tied at 0.7/3. The CW was fifth at 0.2/1 for Valentine, Inc.



CBS took sole possession of first at 8 with Big Brother at 2.0/7. Fox was next at 1.6/5 for reruns of The Simpsons (1.8/6) and King of the Hill (1.5/5). A rerun of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition turned in a 1.3/4 for ABC. NBC was next at 0.9/3 for Merlin. The first hour of basketball flick Hoosiers earned a 0.3/1 on the CW.



At 9, Fox took first with reruns of Family Guy (2.1/6) and The Simpsons (1.9/5) drawing a 2.0/6. A rerun of Cold Case on CBS drew a 1.1/3, followed by the first hour of the first installment of NBC’s two-part miniseries Meteor at 1.0/3. ABC’s Desperate Housewives rerun tallied a 0.7/2. The second hour of Hoosiers pulled a 0.3/1 on the CW.



The second hour of Meteor gave NBC first at 10 p.m. with a 1.2/4. CBS’ Without a Trace rerun earned a 1.1/3. A rerun of Brothers & Sisters on ABC came in at a 0.6/2.



Fox won the night with a 1.5/5, while CBS was second (1.3/4) but first in viewers with 6.6 million. ABC and NBC tied for third at 0.9/3. The CW was fifth with a 0.3/1.