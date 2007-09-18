Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins New Season’s Debut Night
Fox handily won the first night of its new season in the 18-49 demo with a 3.3 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.
Prison Break averaged a 3.2/9 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. to edge out NBC's Deal or No Deal for first in the time period.
Impressively, new New Orleans-based cop dramaK-Ville actually built on that lead-in, averaging a 3.4/8 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. to win its time period, as well. Fox said that was up 13% from the rating for the premiere of last year's Monday drama, Vanished (3.0/8).
CBS, with an all-repeat lineup led by an encore showing of Two and a Half Men (3.2/8) from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m., edged out NBC, which had two original game shows, for second place. CBS averaged a 2.6/7, while NBC, third, scored a 2.5/7. NBC's top show was the premiere of Deal or No Deal, second from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 3.1/9 and earning the highest ratings in the time period since April, NBC said.
ABC was fourth with a 2.3/6 for an all-repeat lineup led by Wife Swap from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. (2.5/6).
The CW recorded a 0.7/2 for repeats of Everybody Hates Chris and Girlfriends.
