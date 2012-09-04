Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Labor Day

Fox won Labor Day in the ratings game, posting an overall 1.7 rating/5 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network aired two episodes of Hotel Hell, the first drawing a 1.8 (down 22% from last week), followed by the season finale with a series-low 1.7.

ABC and NBC split third place at 1.1/3 each. Bachelor Pad was up a tenth from last week to a 1.4. NBC's lineup struggled on the holiday, seeing both Stars Earn Stripes and Grimm hit lows. Stars Earn Stripes was down 10% a 0.9, and Grimm turned in its lowest rating in its abbreviated time slot, dropping 13% to a 1.4.

The CW (0.3/1) aired a new L.A. Complex for a 0.3, same as last week.

CBS' repeats landed the network in second with a 1.3/3.