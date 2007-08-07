Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins with Kitchen Finale

In an unusual show of relative strength for the summer, all of the Big Four broadcast networks averaged over a two rating in the 18-49 demo Monday night, according to Nielsen, led by Fox with a 3/9.





As has been the case before, the driver for most of the networks was reality.





Fox averaged a whopping 4.1/12 for the finale of Hells Kitchen from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., the night's top show by a long shot.





NBC was second on the night with a 2.5/7 in the demo, led by the finale of Age of Love at a 2.5/7 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. against Hell's Kitchen, though followed closely by The Singing Bee at a 2.4/8 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.





ABC and CBS tied for third with a 2.1/6. ABC's top show was Wife Swap with a 2.4/8 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. to tie Singing Bee for first in the hour. CBS had a reality-less night: Its top show was a repeat of Two and a Half Men (2.6/7), while a repeat of CSI: Miami was not able to unseat a new Dateline at 10 p.m.





The CW was fifth with a 0.6/2 for an all-repeat lineup.