Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With 'House' And 'Fringe'

Fox dominated Tuesday night on the strength of its dramas. The network won the prime time ratings race in the 18-49 demo with a 4.7 rating/13 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

House averaged a 5.5/15 at 8-9, up from its 5.1/14 the week before. Fox also benefitted from a 4/10 for new drama, Fringe. Fox has already picked up the back nine episodes of Fringe.

CBS was second on the night with a 3.2/9, topped by NCIS at 8-9 (3.6/10). The Mentalist was essentially flat from the week before at a 3.4/8.

NBC was third with a 3.1/8, led by Law & Order: SVU (3.5/10)

ABC was fourth on the night with a 2.7/7, despite two hours worth of Dancing With the Stars. Of course, that comprised a "recap" show taking the place of the failed game show, Opportunity Knocks, at 8-9, followed by a results show where there no original competitive dances.

The CW was fifth with a .7/2 for a repeat of 90210 and a new Privileged.