Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins with Comedy Clip Show

Fox won the primetime ratings in the 18-49 demo Monday with a 2.5 rating/7 share for TV's Funniest Moments, a repeat of a special featuring clips from various TV comedy shows.

ABC -- which aired the only original entertainment show of the night, Fat March -- was second with a 2.3/6, although its top-rated show was not the reality weight-loss program but a repeat of Wife Swap, which averaged a 2.7/8 to win its 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period.

CBS was a close third at a 2.2/6 for an all-repeat night, led by Two and a Half Men with a 3/8.

NBC was a distant fourth at a 1.4/4, led by Dateline, its only original show of the night, with a 1.6/5.

The CW was fifth with a 0.7/2.