Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins; Cavemen, Carpoolers Ratings Slide

Despite hefty promotion, including cast-member appearances in the audience for ABC hit Dancing with the Stars, new sitcoms Cavemen and Carpoolers were down significantly from their debut ratings as network ratings generally continued a post-premiere-week slide.

Meanwhile, Fox dominated the night with a 5.2 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo thanks to drama House, which was the night's top-rated show at a 7.3/18 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

NBC was second with a 3.3/9, led by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which won its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period with a 4.9/13.

ABC was third with a 3.2/9 in the overnight numbers. Cavemen averaged a 2.5/8 for third place, down from a 3.3/10 and a tie for first in its debut the week before. Carpoolers did a little better at a 2.8/9, but that was also down from its debut 3.4/10 the week before.

ABC's top show was a Dancing results hour (4/10) that saw the exit of Wayne Newton.

CBS was fourth with a 2.9/8, led by NCIS with a 3.4/10 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

The CW averaged a 1.4/4 for Beauty & the Geek and new comedy Reaper.