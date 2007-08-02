Primetime Ratings: Fox Trots to Top

Fox was back to its winning reality ways Wednesday thanks to So You Think You Can Dance and Don't forget The Lyrics. The network won the Nielsen overnight primetime race in the 18-49 demo with a 3 rating/9 share.

NBC was a competitive second at a 2.6/8, thanks to its own reality fare, a repeat of Most Outrageous Moments and a new Last Comic Standing. Both were second to Fox reality fare in their time periods, but Comic's 2.9/8 was the best 18-49 number for NBC in six months, said the network.

NBC's Dateline (2.6/8) even out-rated a repeat of CSI:NY, as well as ABC’s The Nine, at 10 p.m.. CBS was third, with a 1.9/6, for a blast-from-the-past, reality-show-less mix of sitcoms and dramas, though all repeats.

ABC was fourth, with a combination of sitcom repeats, original reality series American Inventor, and The Nine. ABC was not getting major production out of the original fare, with both shows trailing the other Big Four in their time periods.