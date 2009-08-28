Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops Thursday With Preseason Game
Although the latest edition of Big Brother was the top-rated show of the night, Fox's telecast of the Miami Dolphins vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game was enough to give the network a win on an otherwise quiet Thursday.
Big Brother (2.7 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, 8 million viewers) drew the most eyeballs of any of its installments this summer and had the best 18-49 rating of its Thursday broadcasts. Series airs Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
CBS' other programming — repeats of The Mentalist (1.9/5, 7.8m) and CSI (1.8/5, 8.4m) — were enough to easily give the Eye the most viewers overall.
