Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops with 'House,' 'Fringe'

Fox dominated the Nielsen overnight prime time ratings Tuesday in the 18-49 demo thanks to House, which was the night's top-rated show at a 5.5/14 at 8-9.

The network averaged a 4.7/12 in the demo, getting solid numbers, as well, from rookie Fringe at a 3.9/9 to tie for first at 9-10 with The Mentalist on CBS.

CBS and NBC tied for second in the demo with a 3.5/9 average. CBS was led by NCIS at a 4/10—the show’s best 18-49 rating in over a year, the network said—while Biggest Loser was NBC's biggest winner with a 3.7/9 at 9-10. (That made for the highest non-Olympic rating for NBC in the 9-10 Tuesday night time period since April.)

ABC was in an unusual fourth place for a night with Dancing With the Stars, with a recap show at 8-9 averaging a 2.1/5 and the actual show a 3.6/9, for fourth place at 9-10.

The CW rounded out the list at a 1.1/3 for 90210 and Privileged.