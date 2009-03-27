Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops, "Grey's" Edges March Madness

ABC new comedy In the Motherhood earned a third-place finish Thursday night, finishing behind American Idol and CBS' March Madness coverage. The 2.1/6 rating is close to recent airings of Ugly Betty on nights when Fox aired American Idol in the time slot. The number is higher than Ugly Betty's average on nights without Idol.

American Idol earned a 7.4/21 at 8 p.m. with 22.3 million viewers, the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. Idol was highest in the 8:30 half hour with an 8.1/21 and 24.1 million viewers. CBS earned a second place finish with March Madness earning a 3.1/8. The premiere of ABC's In the Motherhood got a 2.1/6 at 8, as did the network's 8:30 program, Samantha Who. NBC was just behind at 2.0/6 with My Name Is Earl (2.0/6) and a re-run of The Office (2.1/5). The CW finished fifth with Smallville pulling a 1.5/4.

ABC jumped into first place at 9 p.m. with Grey's Anatomy delivering a 5.5/13 and 15.8 million viewers. Fox was next with Hell's Kitchen, benefitting from its Idol lead in, earning a 4.7/11. NBC was third at 3.9/9 with The Office (4.3/11) and 30 Rock (3.4/8). The NCAA tournament on CBS delivered a 3.7/9. The CW was fifth again at 1.2/3 for Supernatural.

Private Practice kept ABC in first at 10 with a 3.8/10. CBS was just behind with more March Madness coverage. NBC was third at 3.5/9 with ER.

Overall Fox won the night at 6.1/16 and averaged 16.5 million total viewers in their two hours of programming. ABC was second at 3.8/10 followed by CBS at 3.5/9. NBC earned a 3.1/8. The CW finished fifth at 1.4/4.