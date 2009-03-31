Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops CBS, ABC in Tight Monday Night Race

Fox beat out CBS and ABC by tenths of a ratings point to take first place in Monday night primetime ratings, in one of the closest ratings races in recent weeks.

The network got off to an early lead with hit drama House delivering a 4.7/13 rating. The first hour of Dancing With the Stars on ABC was second at 4.2/12 but first in total viewers with 18.8 million tuning in on average for the hour. CBS earned a 3.9/11 for The Big Bang Theory (3.8/11) and How I Met Your Mother (3.9/10). Chuck on NBC was fourth at 2.0/6 while the CW came in fifth at 1.2/3 for Gossip Girl.

ABC took over the top spot at 9 with the second hour of Dancing With the Stars pulling a 5.4/13, the highest-rated and most-watched (21.6 million viewers) hour of the night. Two and a Half Men on CBS earned a 5.1/12, followed by a 4.1/10 for Rules of Engagement, giving the network a 4.6/11 average for the hour. Fox was next with a 3.7/9 for 24. NBC's Heroes earned a 3.1/7. The CW was fifth at 1.2/3 for One Tree Hill.

At 10, CBS took first with CSI: Miami drawing a 3.9/10. NBC and ABC tied with airings of Medium and Castle, respectively, earning a 2.5/7.

Overall Fox earned a 4.2/11 for first place, just edging out both CBS (4.1/11) and ABC (4.0/10). ABC led the night in total viewers with a 16.8 million average. NBC was fourth at 2.5/7. The CW finished fifth with a 1.2/3.