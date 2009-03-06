Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops Again With 'Idol,' 'Hell's Kitchen'

Fox was on top Thursday night with American Idol and strong showing from Hell’s Kitchen, whilea guest appearance by pop country star Taylor Swift gave CBS' CSI a ratings boost.

American Idol set the pace in the 8 p.m. hour with a 7.5/20 rating and 21.2 million total viewers. The show hit its peak in the 8:30 half hour with an 8.0/21 and 22.7 million viewers. CBS was second thanks to a strong showing from Survivor which earned a 3.8/10. NBC was next at 2.0/5 with My Name Is Earl (2.2/6) at 8 and Kath & Kim (1.8/5) at 8:30. Ugly Betty pulled a 1.7/5 for ABC while the CW came in fifth at 0.8/2 with a re-run of Smallville.

At 9 p.m. Fox dropped to second behind CBS, which nabbed a 5.3/13 number with CSI, making it the highest-rated and most-watched non-Idol hour of the night. Hell’s Kitchen earned a 4.6/12 in second. NBC was third at 4.1/10 with its comedy block of The Office (4.5/11) and 30 Rock (3.8/9). ABC was fourth again with a re-run of Grey’s Anatomy (1.6/4). The CW remained in fifth at 0.7/2 with a Supernatural re-run.

NBC jumped up to first at 10 p.m. with ER delivering 3.5/10. CBS was next with a 3.0/8 for Eleventh Hour which drew the most viewers for the hour with 12.1 million. A re-run of Private Practice on ABC pulled a 1.3/4.

Overall Fox tallied a 6.1/16 with for the night. CBS finished second at 4.0/11. NBC got a 3.2/9. ABC finished at 1.6/4 and the CW was fifth at 0.8/2.