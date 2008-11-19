Primetime Ratings: Fox On Top With 'House'

Fox reigned on Tuesday thanks to drama House, which is still afire in the ratings department, averaging a 5.5 rating/15 share at 8-9 in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. It was the night's top show.



Fox averaged a 4.8/12 on the night, also getting a strong performance from Fringe (4.1/10), the night's second-higest-rated show. NBC was a distant second at a 3.4/9, led by Law & Order: SVU at a 3.8/10.



CBS was third with a 3.2/8 in the demo. Its top show was The Mentalist at a 3.5/8. ABC was fourth, led by its Dancing With the Stars results show with a 4/10.



The CW rounded out the group at number five, averaging a 1.2/3 and led by 90210 with a 1.5/4.web