Primetime Ratings: Fox Thinks It Can Dance

Fox won the overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo Wednesday night with a 3.6 rating/10 share thanks to two hours’ worth of So You Think You Can Dance.

ABC was second with a 2.1/6, led by Supernanny with a 2.5/7 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. ABC got no help from a new episode of Men in Trees, which only averaged a 1.5/4 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. and was beaten by both a repeat of CSI: NY (2.4/7) and NBC's Stanley Cup Finals coverage (2.1/6).

CBS was third with a 2/6, topped by CSI: NY, followed by NBC with a 1.9/5, although that was for its live coverage of hockey, and its actual time-period performance won't be clear until the final numbers come in.

The CW was fifth with a 0.9/3, although the network pointed out that the latest outing for its Farmer Takes a Wife reality show drew its best 18-49 numbers (a 1 rating/3 share) since its April 30 premiere.