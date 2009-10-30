Primetime Ratings: Fox Scores Again With World Series

Game 2 of the World Series brought Fox a primetime ratings victory Thursday despite a slight decline from the Fall Classic's Game 1 totals, while ABC and "Grey's Anatomy" led the way among the night's scripted fare.

According to Nielsen fast nationals, the New York Yankees' series-tying, 3-1 victory over Philadelphia delivered a 5.3 rating and 14 share among adults 18-49 and 17.1 million viewers overall. Wednesday's Game 1 drew 19.5 million viewers, tops for baseball in 2009 and the best Series opener since 2004.

Among the runners-up, CBS' "Survivor" (3.7/10, 12.5 million) topped the 8 p.m. hour, ahead of ABC's "FlashForward" (2.7/8, 9.0 million) and NBC's combo of "Community" (2.1/6, 5.5 million) and "Parks and Recreation" (2.1/5, 5.0 million). The NBC comedies achieved or matched season highs in 18-49.

"The Vampire Diaries" (2.0/5, 4.2 million) gave the CW the series' best rating in 18-34 in its best performance since the show premiered.

At 9 p.m., "Grey's Anatomy" (5.1/12, 13.4 million) held off NBC's "The Office" (4.2/10, 8.1 million) and "30 Rock" (3.0/7, 6.0 million), along with CBS drama "CSI" (3.4/8, 14.9 million) and CW vet "Supernatural" (1.3/3, 2.9 million). Despite the World Series, the CW had its best ratings of the season in 18-34, while "Office" surpassed baseball and "Grey's" among adults 18-34.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com