Primetime Ratings: Fox Rocks The 'House'

Fox rocked Tuesday night with House and new drama Fringe, while nobody seemed to be answering opportunity's knock over on ABC.

Fox won the 18-49 demo with a 4.6 rating/12 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, with House the top-rated show of the night by far at a 5.1/14. Fox's Fringe followed up with a 4.1/10 at 9-10, the second-highest-rated show of the night. Fox has already picked up the back nine episodes of Fringe, the season’s top new drama.

NBC nipped CBS for second with a3.3/8. NBC's top show was Law & Order: SVU with a 3.9/11 at 10-11. CBS was right behind with a 3.2/9 in the demo, led by NCIS with a 3.8/11 at 8-9. The Mentalist at 9-10 came in second in its time period with a 3.4/8.

ABC was a distant fourth at a 2.2/6. New game show/reality show Opportunity Knocks could only muster a 1.3/4 at 8-9. The season debut of Eli Stone averaged a 2.2/6 at 10-11 for third place and dropped from a 2.5/7 in its first half-hour to a 2/5 in its second.

The CW averaged a .7/2 for repeats of 90210 and Privileged.