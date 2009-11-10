Primetime Ratings: Fox Returns From Baseball at Top of Charts
Fox's House returned from its baseball-dictated hiatus to stand as the top broadcast program on Monday in key demos, but CBS dominated the rest of the night behind Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and CSI: Miami.
ESPN's Monday Night Football contest between Pittsburgh and Denver, meanwhile, figures to rate as the evening's top program among adults 18-49, but its audience estimates won't be available until this afternoon.
