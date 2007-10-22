Primetime Ratings: Fox Passes and Pitches to Victory

According to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, Fox won Sunday night in the key 18-49 demo with a 6.4 rating/16 share for its doubleheader of a National Football League overrun (7.9/24) and coverage of the Boston Red Sox’s blowout win of the seventh game of the American League Championship Series, with sports show The OT sandwiched in between.

Sports ruled at least until Desperate Housewives at 9 p.m., when ABC won the last two hours of primetime, averaging a 4.9/12 for the night for second place. Housewives averaged a 7.1/16 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. ABC also got strong production out of drama Brothers & Sisters. That order of finish from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. could change when the final numbers come in, since the overnights do not include some West Coast viewing of the game.

NBC was third with a 4.2/10 for its football game and pregame show.

CBS was a distant fourth at a 2.1/5. Its top show was Cold Case at a 2.6/6 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. Quirky new drama Viva Laughlin could not make any headway against football, baseball or Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, averaging a netlet-like 1.2/3, including dropping from a 1.4 to a 1 rating from its first and second half-hours. CBS will have to hope a lot of people were TiVoing the show to watch live sports.

The CW averaged a 0.5/1 with a repeat of sitcom Aliens in America managing to get a rating two-and-a-half times that of Online Nation, which was yanked last week from the Sunday 7:30 p.m.-8 p.m. time slot. Aliens still only managed a 0.5/1.