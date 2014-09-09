Primetime Ratings: Fox, ‘MasterChef’ Top Night

Fox’s two-hour MasterChef drew a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, down one tenth of a point from last week’s one-hour broadcast and finishing as the evening’s top show. Fox also averaged a 5 share and was the night’s No. 1 broadcaster.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise—renewed Monday for a second season—also drew a 1.8. But ABC’s ratings were inflated by local telecasts of the New York Giants-Detroit Lions NFL game. ABC’s average prior to adjustment was a 1.5 / 4.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior season finale was up 13% from last summer’s finale at 1.7. The network also averaged a 1.5 / 4. Running Wild With Bear Grylls was up 22% at 1.1.

CBS averaged a 1.2 / 3. Under the Dome was up 17% from last week at 1.4.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. America’s Next Top Model was even with last week at 0.4.