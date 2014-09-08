ABC Renews ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ for Second Season

ABC will bring back its latest spinoff of its Bachelor franchise, as the network has renewed Bachelor in Paradise for a second season.

The show, which will return next summer, airs its first season finale Monday night. The series debuted to a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 last month.

The series finds former Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants living together in a tropical setting. The series was essentially a replacement for Bachelor Pad, a similarly themed series with former contestants that ran for three seasons.