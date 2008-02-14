Primetime Ratings: Fox Maintains Wednesday Winning Ways

Fox continued its winning Wednesday ways in primetime, topping the 18-49 demo with a 7.9 rating/21 share, according to Nielsen Media Research.

American Idol was the top show with a 9.7/25 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Moment of Truth won its time period handily with a 6.1/16 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., but it was down from a 7.1/17 last week.

In distant second was NBC with a 2.7/7. Its top show was Law & Order with a 3/8 at 10 p.m.

In third was ABC at a 2.5/6, led by Supernanny with a 3.5/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. Cashmere Mafia averaged a 1.9/5 for third place from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

CBS was fourth with a 2/6, led by a repeat of CSI: NY at 10 p.m. with a 2/5.

The CW was fifth with a 0.6/1 for Next Top Model Exposed (0.7/2) and a repeat of One Tree Hill (0.5/1).