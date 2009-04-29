Primetime Ratings: Fox Leads The Way

Fox's juggernaut American Idol paved the way for another easy win for the network in primetime Tuesday night. Idol averaged 7.9/22 and 22.5 million viewers, hitting its peak in the 8:30 half hour with 8.4/22 and an audience of 24 million.

Behind Idol at 8 was CBS' NCIS at 3.4/10 with 16.3 million viewers. NBC fell in next at 3.1/9 for Biggest Loser. According To Jim on ABC pulled a 1.0/3. The CW's Reaper came in at 0.7/2.

NBC and Fox tied for first at 9 p.m. with a 4.2/10. NBC aired the second hour of Biggest Loser while Fox programmed Fringe. Fringe won the first half hour with a 4.6/12 compared to Loser's 4.0/10. But the two flipped at 9:30 with Loser taking a 4.4/11 and Fringe dropping to 3.9/9. CBS' The Mentalist came in third at 3.7/9 but first in viewers with 16.9 million. ABC's Dancing With the Stars results show earned a 3.2/8 and was second in viewers with 14.3 million. The CW finished fifth at 0.9/2 with 90210.

NBC pulled away from the pack at 10 with Law & Order: SVU pulling a 3.5/9. CBS' Without A Trace nabbed a 2.5/7 and was first in viewers with 12.3 million. ABC's Cupid was third at 1.7/5.

On the night Fox was first at 6.0/16 and 16.6 million viewers. NBC finished second at 3.7/10. CBS earned a 3.2/8 and was second in total viewers with 15.2 million. ABC came in at 2.0/5. The CW finished fifth at 0.8/2.