Primetime Ratings: Fox, Idol Cruise

Fox dominated Tuesday night in the 18-49 demo with American Idol and Hell's Kitchen.

Idol averaged an 8.6/24 for the show that will determine the two finalists. That is down from its double-digit ratings days, but it still beat the competition combined and then some.

Fox averaged a 7.1/19 on the night, with Hell's Kitchen holding onto most of its Idol lead-in with a 5.5/14 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

It was a horserace for second, with the order of finish possibly changing when the final numbers come in. But in the overnight ratings, ABC was second with a 2.5/7 thanks to a 4/10 for Dancing with the Stars, which is also preparing for its finale next week. The finale, season and otherwise, for Women's Murder Club averaged a 2.1/6 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

CBS was next at a 2.4/6, topped by NCIS from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 3/9 up against Idol, by far the strongest show in the time period against that juggernaut.

NBC averaged a 2.3/6. Its best performer was Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a 3.8/10. But NBC's average was hurt by a repeat of clip show Most Outrageous Moments, essentially a throw-away from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. up against Idol.

The CW was fifth with a 0.8/2 for Beauty & the Geek and Reaper.