Primetime Ratings: Fox, 'House' Win Again on Monday Night

Fox's medical drama House was down slightly in ratings from last Monday night but it still attracted 14 million viewers and drew a 5.1/13 rating, enough to propel the network to first again on Monday night, ahead of ABC by .4 ratings points.

At 8 p.m. House defeated ABC's The Bachelor (4.0/10) for first place. CBS was third with a 2.8/7 for the hour with re-runs of Big Bang Theory (3.0/8) and How I Met Your Mother (2.6/6) at the 8 and 8:30 half-hours respectively. NBC's Chuck finished fourth at 2.2/5 and the CW came in fifth at 0.5/1 with a re-run of Gossip Girl.

ABC triumphed in the 9 o'clock hour with The Bachelor (4.9/11) beating out Fox's 24 which received a 3.6/8 and NBC's Heroes which also got a 3.6/8. A re-run of Two and a Half Men (4.0/9) at 9 and Worst Week (2.6/6) at 9:30 gave CBS a cumulative 3.3/7 for the hour for fourth place. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1 with a re-run of One Tree Hill.

ABC remained on top in the 10 p.m. hour with True Beauty which earned a 3.0/8. NBC was second with Medium pulling a 2.8/7 and CBS was third with a re-run of CSI: Miami pulling a 2.6/7, though CSI was first in total viewers for the hour at 10.5 million.

Overall for the night Fox was first with a 4.4/10, down slightly from last week's first place finish of 4.6/11. ABC moved up from third to second place this week with a 4.0/10, an increase from last week's 3.7/9. A re-run heavy night for CBS dropped their ratings from last week's 4.3/10 to 2.9/7, into a tie for third with NBC, whose 2.9/7 was also off the pace from last week's 3.3/8. The CW, also airing re-runs, finished fifth at 0.5/1, down from the 1.2/3 they pulled last week.