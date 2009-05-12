Primetime Ratings: Fox, 'House' Edge CBS For Monday Win

The season finale of Fox's House earned high marks, giving the network a tight win over CBS. The network's both registered 3.9 ratings overall but Fox won in audience share, 11 to 10.

House took first place at 8 p.m. with a 4.6/13, tying the second hour of Dancing With the Stars for highest-rated show on the night. The first hour of Dancing earned a 3.7/11 and was first with 17 million viewers. CBS was third at 3.6/11 for Big Bang Theory (3.6/11) and How I Met Your Mother (3.6/10). Gossip Girl. Which featured something of a backdoor pilot on a potential spinoff was fourth at 1.2/3. that was a slight improvement in the demo from last week. NBC game show Deal Or No Deal was fifth at 1.0/3.

Dancing With the Stars was the most-watched show of the night with 19.6 million viewers and a 4.6/12. CBS came in at 4.0/10 with Two and a Half Men (4.4/11) and Rules of Engagement (3.6/9). 24 on Fox was third at 3.3/8. NBC was next with a 1.9/5 for Medium. The CW fell to fifth with One Tree Hill earning 1.1/3.

At 10 CBS took first with a 3.9/11 for CSI: Miami. The show grabbed 13.4 million viewers. The season finale of ABC's Castle earned a 2.5/7. NBC was third at 2.3/6 for the second hour of Medium.

Fox won the night with a 3.9/11 with CBS just behind at 3.9/10. CBS edged out Fox for second place in total viewers, 11.4 million to 11.2. ABC was third in ratings at 3.6/10 but led the way in viewers with 15.7 million. NBC was fourth at 1.8/5. The Cw finished fifth with a 1.1/3.