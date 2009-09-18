Primetime Ratings: Fox Dramas Edge Out NBC's New Slate

The season premiere of The Office and newcomer Community earned NBC the highest-rated hour in primetime Thursday, while Fox, with season premieres for dramas Bones and Fringe edged out the Peacock in overall ratings for the night.

At 10, The Jay Leno Show again won its time period but dipped to a 2.7/8 and 8.5 million viewers. It marks the first time the show has fell below a 3 rating and was the least-watched episode since Leno premiered his new show Sept. 14.

The new season of Survivor, Survivor: Samoa, came in first at 8 p.m. with a 3.5/11 and 11.5 million viewers. Still, it marked the lowest viewer total for a season premiere in the show's 19-season history. The February premiere of Survivor: Tocantins earned a 4.5/13 and attracted 13.8 million total viewers.

Fox's season premiere of Bones was next at 3.0/9 with 10.1 million viewers. Bones' ratings dropped from last year's season debut of 3.3/9. NBC rolled out SNL Weekend Update Thursday (2.0/7) and Parks and Recreation (2.1/6) for an average of 2.1/6 on the hour. Parks was lower than it's premiere last April, when it opened with a 3.0/9. The CW was fourth at 1.6/5 for the Vampire Diaries, which fell considerably from last week's debut 2.1/6 (). A rerun of Grey's Anatomy on ABC delivered a 1.2/4.

The Office season premiere turned in a 4.0/11, the highest-rated half-hour of the night, followed by a 3.7/10 for new comedy Community. Despite the strong number, The Office was down from last year's season debut 4.9/11 and dropped by more than one million viewers. On the hour, NBC got a 3.8/11. Fox was second with the season debut of Fringe at 2.9/8, off the pace from last year's debut which scored a 3.2/9. CBS earned a 2.0/6 for a CSI rerun and was first in viewers with 8.8 million. Another Grey's rerun scored a 1.7/5 for ABC. The CW was fifth at 1.2/3 for Supernatural.

At 10, the Jay Leno Show came in at 2.7/8 with 8.4 million viewers. A Mentalist rerun on CBS earned a 1.9/6 and was first in viewers with 8.7 million. A rerun of Private Practice on ABC came in at 1.0/3.

Fox won the night with a 3.0/9, just ahead of NBC's 2.9/8. CBS was third at 2.5/7 and first in viewers with 9.7 million. The CW finished fourth with a 1.4/4, ahead of rerun-heavy ABC, which earned a 1.3/4.