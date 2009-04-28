Primetime Ratings: Fox Dramas Edge Out CBS Comedies In Close Race
Fox’s House delivered the highest full hour rating of the night, propelling the network passed ABC’s hit Dancing With the Stars. House’s follow-up, 24, couldn’t hold off CBS’s popular 9 p.m. comedy block, but it had high enough ratings to keep Fox in first place to earn the Monday night win.
House averaged a 4.5/12 at 8 p.m., besting Dancing With the Stars (4.1/11) on ABC, though Dancing was first in total viewers with 18.4 million. Big Bang Theory (3.4/10) and How I Met Your Mother (3.7/10) earned an average 3.6/10 for CBS. NBC finished fourth at 2.3/6 with the season finale of Chuck. The CW’s Gossip Girl was fifth at 1.0/3.
CBS took first place at 9 with Two and a Half Men (4.9/12) and Rules of Engagement (3.9/10) delivering a 4.4/11. Two and a Half Men earned the highest-rated half hour on the night. ABC stayed in second at 3.6/9 and were again first in viewers with 15.1 million. The last half hour of Dancing With the Stars at 9 earned a 4.7/12 with 20.4 million viewers, the most-watched half hour of the night. The sitcom Surviving Suburbia at 9:30 dropped to fourth with a 2.4/6. Fox fell to third with 24 pulling a 3.4/8. NBC was next at 3.0/7 for the season finale of Heroes. One Tree Hill on the CW came in fifth at 1.1/3.
CBS took over first place at 10 with CSI: Miami delivering a 3.3/9 and 11.9 million viewers. NBC was next at 2.2/6 for Medium. ABC’s Castle was third at 2.1/6.
Overall Fox edged out CBS by just 0.1 ratings point with a 3.9/10 to CBS’ 3.8/10. ABC was third at 3.2/9 but first in viewers with 13.9 million. NBC came in at 2.5/7 with the CW in fifth at 1.0/3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.