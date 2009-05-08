Primetime Ratings: Fox Dominates Another Tuesday Night

Fox's hit American Idol earned an 8.3/23 on Tuesday night, leading the network to an easy primetime win.

Idol's 8.3/23 was far ahead of the 8 p.m. hour's second place finisher, NBC's Biggest Loser 7, which pulled a 3.6/10. NCIS on CBS was next at 3.4/10. ABC programmed Scrubs (1.5/4) and Better Off Ted (1.2/3). The CW finished fifth with Reaper averaging a 0.8/2.

Fringe earned a 3.8/10 at 9 for Fox while NBC programmed with the second hour of Biggest Loser. The Mentalist on CBS earned a 3.6/9, followed by ABC's Dancing With the Stars Results Show coming in at 3.2/8. 90210 on the CW earned a 0.9/2.

NBC took the top spot at 10 with Law & Order: SVU earning a 3.7/10. CBS was second with Without A Trace delivering 2.6/7. Cupid on ABC finished third at 1.6/4.

On the night Fox was tops at 6.2/17. NBC finished second at 3.6/10. CBS earned a 3.2/9. ABC finished fourth at 2.0/6, with the CW coming in fifth with a 0.9/2.