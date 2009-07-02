Primetime Ratings: Fox Dances Over NBC's ‘Talent'

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance topped NBC's America's Got Talent, giving the network the Wednesday night victory. Dance easily beat out a rerun of Talent in the opening hour of primetime. A new episode of Talent at 9 p.m. closed the margin and gave NBC more viewers but Fox still held onto first in the ratings.

At 8 Fox led the way with a 2.8/10. Wipeout on ABC was second at 2.6/9 and first with 7.8 million viewers. NBC's America's Got Talent rerun came in at 1.4/5, followed by CBS' 1.2/4 for reruns of the New Adventures of Old Christine (1.1/4) and Gary Unmarried (1.3/4). A rerun of America's Next Top Model on the CW drew a 0.3/1.

Fox increased to 3.1/9 in the 9 p.m. hour, with the new episode of Talent jumping up to 2.9/9. NBC beat Fox in viewers 11.3 million to 8.0 million. CBS was next at 1.8/6 for a rerun of Criminal Minds. I Survived a Japanese Game Show came in at 1.4/4 on ABC. The CW came in at 0.4/1 for a Hitched or Ditched rerun.

CBS moved into first at 10 with a 1.7/5 and 8.1 million viewers for a CSI: NY rerun. NBC fell to 1.5/5 for The Philanthropist. ABC's Primetime earned a 1.4/4.

On the night Fox came in at 2.9/10. NBC was next at 1.9/6 and eeked out a win in viewers with 7.68 million to Fox's 7.65. ABC averaged a third-place 1.8/6. CBS delivered a 1.6/5. The CW finished fifth at 0.4/1.