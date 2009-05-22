Primetime Ratings: Fox Dances Its Way to Ratings Win

The season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance kept Fox in first place Thursday, a night after the finale of ratings leader American Idol.

So You Think You Can Dance earned a 3.2/11 with 8.4 million viewers in the opening hour of primetime. The first hour of the season finale of ABC's Ugly Betty drew a 1.8/6. CBS followed with a 1.3/5 for a re-run of NCIS. Re-runs of My Name Is Earl (1.1/4) and 30 Rock (1.2/4) delivered a 1.1/4 for NBC. The CW was fifth at 0.5/2 for a re-run of Smallville.

At 9, Dance rose to 3.6/11. ABC and CBS tied at 1.9/6. ABC aired the second hour of Ugly Betty, CBS countered with a re-run of CSI. CSI's 9.6 million total viewers was the most of any show for the night. NBC was fourth at 1.4/4 for re-runs of The Office (1.4/4) and 30 Rock (1.3/4). Supernatural on the CW was fifth at 0.5/1.

At 10 NBC took the top spot at 2.0/6 with the finale of Southland. A re-run of Flashpoint garnered a 1.8/5 for CBS. ABC was third at 1.1/3 with a re-run of Grey's Anatomy.

Overall, Fox won the night averaging a 3.4/11 and 8.8 million total viewers viewers. CBS was next at 1.7/5, followed closely by ABC (1.6/5) and NBC (1.5/5). The CW was fifth at 0.5/2.