Primetime Ratings: Fox Back On Top With 'Idol'

American Idol was back in Fox’s Tuesday night lineup this week, and the show continued its ratings dominance by easily beating out NBC’s Biggest Loser: Couples edition for first place in both the 8 and 9 p.m. time slots.

At 8, Idol drew an 8.2/22 and 22.7 million total viewers. Biggest Loser was behind at 3.2/9 with nearly three times fewer total viewers. CBS finished third with a re-run of NCIS delivering a 2.6/7. ABC came in fourth with a 1.6/4 for Homeland Security. The CW was fifth with a new episode of Reaper pulling a 0.9/2.

Idol got the biggest numbers of the night in the 9 p.m. hour with a 9.7/23 rating and an increase to 25.7 million total viewers. The second hour of Biggest Loser earned a 3.9/6. Again, CBS finished third at 2.7/6 with a re-run of the Mentalist. Back-to-back episodes of Scrubs (both re-runs) delivering a 1.2/3 and 1.3/3 respectively gave ABC a 1.3/3 fourth-place finish for the hour. A 90210 re-run on the CW drew a 0.5/1.

At 10, another installment of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose 2, on ABC took first place with a 4.0/10. NBC finished second at 2.4/6 with a re-run of Law & Order: SVU, and CBS was third with Without A Trace (re-run) at 2.2/6. In total viewers, CBS inched just ahead of ABC with 10.7 million, only about a thousand viewers in front of ABC.

For the night Fox earned an 8.9/23 and had nearly twice as many total viewers at 24.2 million than second place CBS. NBC was second on the night with a 3.2/8. CBS was next at 2.5/6. ABC earned a 2.3/6 and the CW finished fifth with a 0.7/2.