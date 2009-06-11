Primetime Ratings: Fox Back On Top With ‘Dance'

After ABC won Tuesday night with NBA Finals action, Fox got back on top Wednesday with So You Think You Can Dance. The show grabbed the night's highest ratings and biggest audience.

Dance led off the night at 3.0/10 for the 8 p.m. hour. ABC's Wipeout was next at 2.5/8. I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here drew a 1.6/5 for NBC. CBS was fourth at 1.0/3 for reruns of the New Adventures of Old Christine (1.0/4) and Gary Unmarried (1.0/3). The CW was fifth at 0.5/2 for a rerun of America's Next Top Model.

At 9, So You Think You Can Dance rose to 3.5/10 with ABC just behind at 3.3/9 for the second hour of Wipeout. Fox earned 9.2 million viewers, the most on the night in any hour. A rerun of Law & Order delivered a 1.9/5 for NBC. CBS was next at 1.6/5 for a rerun of Criminal Minds. A rerun of Hitched or Ditched on the CW came in at 0.5/1.

CBS moved into first at 10 with a rerun of CSI: NY. ABC and NBC tied at 1.4/4. ABC aired The Unusuals while NBC programmed another Law & Order rerun.

On the night, Fox earned a 3.3/10 and 8.7 million viewers. ABC was second at 2.4/7. NBC drew a 1.7/5. CBS was fourth at 1.5/4. The CW finished fifth with a 0.5/1.