Primetime Ratings: Fox, ABC Fit to Be Tied (Again)

For the second day in a row, Fox and ABC tied atop the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo, although with a much lower rating.

While the two were knotted with a 4.3 rating/11 share Sunday night, Monday's tie was a 3.1/6, with Fox getting some punch out of two hours’ worth of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, with the show improving every half-hour.

ABC was also led by two hours' worth of chronicles, but in that case it was Barbara Walters chronicling the lives of the British Royals, which averaged a 3.7/9 up against the same two hours of Sarah Connor.

ABC's average was brought down by October Road from 10 p.m.-11 p.m., which only averaged a 1.9/5 for third place.

NBC was third with a 2.8/7 led by Deal or No Deal with a 3.1/8 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

CBS was fourth with a 2.6/7 in the demo. Its top show was Two and a Half Men at 9 p.m. with a 3.2/8.

The CW was fifth with a 0.7/2, led by Pussycat Dolls (0.9/2).