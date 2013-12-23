Primetime Ratings: Football Tackles Repeats on Sunday

NBC led Sunday with its penultimate Sunday Night Football telecast of the season, finishing with an overall 4.4 rating/13 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Official numbers for the Chicago Bears-Philadelphia Eagles game will be available Tuesday.

CBS finished in a distant second with an NFL-inflated 2.1/6. 60 Minutes, airing at 8 p.m., rose 20% from the previous week to a 1.8.

Fox also experienced NFL overrun on Sunday on some markets, as its lineup of repeats finished third with a 1.6/5.

ABC finished fourth at 1.3/4. Its airing of The Sound of Music was up 18% over last year's broadcast.