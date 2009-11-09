Primetime Ratings: 'Football' Scores Win for NBC

NBC's highest-rated Sunday Night Football contest of the television season, featuring the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles, dominated last night's primetime ratings race, sending top entertainment series on rival nets to season lows.

Preliminary estimates for live sports action are always a bit murky, but Sunday's 20-16 victory by the Cowboys in an NFL matchup of division rivals averaged a 7.6 rating/19 share in adults 18-49 and 19.8 million viewers on the NBC affiliates from 8:30 to 11 p.m. The national numbers are expected to rise by more than 10% as action went until about 11:45 p.m. ET and the game's outcome wasn't decided until the final minutes.

