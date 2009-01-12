Primetime Ratings: Football Playoffs Boosts CBS

The Steelers and the Chargers carried CBS to a nightly win the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

It was all downhill, ratings wise, from the 10.1/26 CBS averaged at 7-8 for the conclusion of the Steelers' victory, but it was enough to deliver a strong lead-in to 60 Minutes, which won its first half-hour, and power the network to a 4.9 rating/12 share average on a night that featured solid ratings from all the Big Four.

And what a difference a year makes. NBC was second on the night with a 4.9/12 for an all-Golden Globes night, almost triple NBC's 1.7 rating for the Globes last year, though that was because last year's telecast was a press conference recounting of the winners rather that a glitzy gala, which had been cancelled because of the writers' strike.

ABC and Fox were neck and neck at a 3.5/9 and a 3.4/8, respectively.

ABC's top show was Desperate Housewives, which won its 9-10 p.m. time period with a 5.2/12. The return of 24 on Fox, which the network had promoted heavily in its 1 p.m. NFL playoff game between the Eagles and New York Giants, averaged a 4.2/10 up against Housewives at 9-10 and The Globes and 60 Minutes at 8-9, good enough for second place in the first hour and third in the second hour.

The CW was fifth with a .4/1 for a repeat of Jericho and theatrical, Carrie.